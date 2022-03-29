The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

