Thingschain Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $19,381.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.83 or 1.00113585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00022601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

