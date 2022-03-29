Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,332.66 and $154,750.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00273486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.