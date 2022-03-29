Titan Mining Co. Announces None Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.