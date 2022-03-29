Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $46,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

