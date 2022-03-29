Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

