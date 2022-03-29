Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 236 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.41.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.