Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,003 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

