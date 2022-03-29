Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $66,355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

