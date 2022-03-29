Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 131.0% in March

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

TPZ stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

