Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TSE TRZ opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market cap of C$191.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.