Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 743,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

