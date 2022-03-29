Treat DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.20 or 0.07142008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.69 or 0.99800458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046510 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

