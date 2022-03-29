Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.49.
Trutankless Company Profile (Get Rating)
