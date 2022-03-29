Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKLS opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

