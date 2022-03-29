Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.73). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of ($1.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($4.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,746. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

