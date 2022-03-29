TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

