TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

TTEC has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. TTEC has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

