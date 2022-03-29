Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 72 ($0.94).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 51.78 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 12,353,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.82. The firm has a market cap of £742.52 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,869.79).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

