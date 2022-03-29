Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

UHS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. 577,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

