Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE UHS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.36. 613,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

