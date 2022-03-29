Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE UBP opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $755.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

