Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 23,431 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $383.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $241.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

