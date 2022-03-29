Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 287,207 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,207 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

