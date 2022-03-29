Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

