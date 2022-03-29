Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 115,350 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

