Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,700,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Silvercorp Metals worth $70,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. 1,275,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,821. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $646.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.