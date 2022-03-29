Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

