Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $100,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PTEN stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 3,312,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,225. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

