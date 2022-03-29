Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,261,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 121.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,940,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 102.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 69,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,747. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.51 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.82.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

