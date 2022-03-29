Van ECK Associates Corp Has $35.03 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $258.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

