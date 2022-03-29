Van ECK Associates Corp Has $57.53 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 38,875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $57,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. 6,062,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,428,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.