Van ECK Associates Corp Has $79.50 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $79,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $160.35. 2,667,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,497. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.