Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $97,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $432.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,855. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.55.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

