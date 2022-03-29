Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $250.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

