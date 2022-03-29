Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

