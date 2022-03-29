Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 697.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.