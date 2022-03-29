Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,665,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 514,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,729. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery SA has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

