Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,629 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

