Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 650,718 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.