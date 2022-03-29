Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 97,894 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,894 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

