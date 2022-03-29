Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

