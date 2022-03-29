Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.