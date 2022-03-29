Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 474,433 shares.The stock last traded at $170.68 and had previously closed at $166.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.74.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.