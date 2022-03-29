Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

VNQ opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

