Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,580 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,474,671 shares of company stock worth $89,304,035 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

IVZ opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

