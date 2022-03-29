Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,320 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ADNT stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.93. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.