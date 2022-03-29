Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 711 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $11,512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Greif by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

