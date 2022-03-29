Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNVR opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 29,942 shares worth $913,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

