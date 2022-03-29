Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,319. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

