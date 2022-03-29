Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $141.15. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,755. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

